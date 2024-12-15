Winter brings festive cheer as date palm sap harvesting begins

BALURGHAT: The crisp winter air and dense fog have set a festive mood across South Dinajpur, much like other districts in northern Bengal.

This seasonal shift signals the start of an age-old tradition in the region: harvesting date palm sap. The collection of date palm sap, a vital part of Bengal’s cultural heritage, marks the advent of winter. This sweet sap is used to produce jaggery, a key ingredient in preparing traditional Bengali delicacies like pitha and payesh, which remain culinary favorites. Local sap collectors, or Gachis, note how these trees, often overlooked for most of the year, gain immense value during this season as they yield their sweet nectar. The sap is then boiled to create various forms of jaggery, including liquid, granulated and solid (patali). In earlier times, the sap was also processed into brown sugar, prized for its distinctive flavor and aroma, though this practice has become rare. Currently, Gachis are busy preparing the trees for extraction, a meticulous process that begins in early Kartik (October-November). They scale the trees with thick ropes around their waists, trimming branches and preparing the bark with sharp tools to ensure optimal sap flow. In villages like Baraail, Sherpur, Shibbari and Sarbamangala in Buniadpur and Gangarampur, the sights and sounds of these preparations are in full swing.

Nirad Sarkar, an experienced Gachi, proudly explained “Our village is renowned for the quality of its date palm sap and jaggery. We start early to meet the demand from various parts of the state.” The jaggery produced in South Dinajpur is not only sold locally but also reaches distant markets, adding to the region’s economic activity. As the evenings of Aghrayan (mid-November to mid-December) deepens, rows of date palm trees lining village pathways create a picturesque landscape. The sight of Gachis tending to the trees evokes a sense of tradition and nostalgia. Preparations are also underway for boiling the sap, including setting up furnaces and gathering fuel.

With the last week of Agrahayan nearing its end, rural households eagerly anticipate Poush Parbon, the winter harvest festival. The fresh jaggery and sap will flavor dishes made with newly-harvested Aman rice, filling kitchens with the sweet aroma of festive delicacies.