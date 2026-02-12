Winter Bows Out Early; Heat Tightens Grip on Bengal

Kolkata: Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal are set to witness the end of this season’s brief winter spell, with temperatures already showing a steady upward trend. According to the weather office, the nip in the air that marked early February is likely to fade by the weekend, making way for warmer days ahead.

At present, maximum temperatures in Kolkata are hovering around the 29–30°C mark and are expected to climb further in the coming days. Night temperatures, too, are gradually rising, reducing the typical winter chill felt during early mornings and late evenings. From early next week, daytime temperatures may cross 31–32°C in several districts, signalling the onset of pre-summer conditions.

Weather officials have indicated that dry conditions will persist across South Bengal, with no significant rainfall forecast in the near future. Clear to partly cloudy skies will dominate, contributing to the steady rise in temperature. In some western districts, the mercury could rise even higher, intensifying the discomfort during the afternoon hours.

North Bengal, however, may continue to experience relatively pleasant mornings for a few more days, though a gradual warming trend is expected there as well.

In short, winter is set to be “bowled out” by mid-February, with summer beginning to tighten its grip earlier than usual. Residents are advised to prepare for warmer days ahead as the seasonal transition

gathers pace.