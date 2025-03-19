‘Wings and Wheels’ expedition flagged off

SILIGURI: The Eastern Air Command expedition titled ‘Wings and Wheels: Glorious Indian Air Force (IAF) Magnificent North East’ was flagged off on Tuesday by Manish Sharma, Air Commodore at Bagdogra Air Force (AF) Station.

This journey, which will cover 2,800 kilometers, will traverse through the states of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh before culminating at Headquarters Eastern Air Command in Shillong on March 29. The expedition, comprising a contingent of 38 participants, features IAF Air Warriors, including Agniveervayu (Women). The event was graced by Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Air Command, who emphasised the expedition’s dual purpose—promoting youth engagement with the IAF and raising awareness about its crucial role in safeguarding India’s Northeast.

“The aim of the expedition is to foster the spirit of adventure, teamwork, comradeship and patriotism among the youth of the country. It will also spread awareness about the opportunities available in the Indian Air Force to the youth of the North Eastern states.”