Wind of change is blowing, says Mamata during mega roadshow

Kolkata: During a mega roadshow from Shyambazar to Swami Vivekananda’s Ancestral House on the penultimate day of the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee received thunderous applause.

The political atmosphere was electrified as she marched through the city streets, swaying electors in favour of her party’s candidate for the Kolkata North Constituency, Sudip Banerjee.

The TMC supremo’s roadshow seems to be a direct response to PM Modi’s rally, which followed the same route on Tuesday. People in large numbers thronged on both sides of the roads to see a glimpse of Banerjee and also waved hands to her.

She also urged TMC leader Kunal Ghosh to join them. Ghosh had recently raised his voice against Sudip Banerjee triggering a controversy.

She spoke to both leaders and, according to sources, advised them to work together, setting aside any differences in opinion. She emphasised the need to increase the margin of victory in the Kolkata North Constituency. In another development, Banerjee continued to attack Modi on social media platforms.

On social media, Banerjee on Wednesday said that PM Modi will soon become a ‘former’ PM.

She also took a dig at Modi saying that he delivers public addresses using teleprompters.

A wind of change is blowing this time across the country and Modi will not come back to power, Banerjee asserted.

In a post on X, Banerjee said: “The people of Bengal have always believed in constructive discourse, not in leaders who shy away from facing scrutiny & rely on teleprompters to address the public. It is clear that the time has come for BJP leaders to practice adding the suffix “Ex” before

their names. The wind of change is blowing and it’s saying: ‘Bangla Birodhider Bisorjon Sudhu Samayer Opekhha’ (immersion of anti-Bengal BJP is just a matter of time).”