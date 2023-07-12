Win a boost for TMC ahead of Lok Sabha elections, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday thanked the people of Bengal for voting for his party in the three-tier Panchayat elections.

In an apparent dig aimed at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, Abhishek said the campaign of “No Vote to Mamata” has turned into “Now Vote for Mamata”.

“Grateful to the people for converting Oppn’s ‘NO VOTE TO MAMATA’ campaign to ‘NOW VOTE FOR MAMATA.’ With unwavering support to #TrinamooleNaboJowar, we’ll surely have a roaring mandate, paving the way for LS elections. Bengal, I thank you for all the love,” Abhishek tweeted.

During the campaigning for the Panchayat polls, Adhikari raised the ‘No Vote to Mamata’ slogan, urging the people of the state to vote for any party but the TMC.

Counting was still underway for the elections, the polling for which was held through ballot papers on July 8.