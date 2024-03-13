‘Will work for overall dev of Balurghat LS constituency’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Balurghat Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency Biplab Mitra returned to a warm welcome at the Gangarampur Station on Wednesday. He will be contesting against BJP West Bengal state president, Sukanta Majumdar.

At the station, thousands of party leaders, workers and common people thronged to welcome him amid the beating of drums and other musical instruments. “I am overwhelmed with the love and support from the thousands who have gathered here. I am confident of winning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” stated Mitra.

Talking to media persons, Mitra said that BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar is his opponent and it will be a close contested battle for both.

“However, what Sukanta Majumdar could not do in these five years as an MP, I have done much more in two-and-a-half years as a minister of the state. From the expansion and upgradation of hospitals to the opening of universities, everything has been done as per our commitments.

I worked effectively by highlighting every issue of the district to the state government,” Mitra said.

Mitra highlighted the role of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in launching the first Rail service from the district. “I think that people will choose me in terms of work,” he said.

In response to a question of what he will do in Delhi if he is elected in the Lok Sabha polls, Mitra said: “If I am elected, I can raise various demands in Delhi on behalf of my constituency.

In the same way as our leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee goes to Delhi to fight for the common people, I will stand by our leader to raise various demands for the residents of Balurghat along with the state in Delhi and try for the overall development of Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency.”