‘Will try to start classes in Darj Hill Univ in 3 months’

siliguri: Prem Poddar, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Darjeeling Hill University, on Thursday assured that all initiatives will be taken up for the full-fledged functioning of the University at the earliest. He also added that although the Governor has given him the responsibility for three months only, he will try to start classes in the University within these three months. Currently, there are around 300 students.



The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the immense potential of the Darjeeling Hill University. The Vice-Chancellor had visited the University of North Bengal on Thursday.

“I have been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor for three months. I feel good. However, there is a legal complication in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors across the state,” stated Poddar.

Poddar will be visiting Mongpu on Friday morning and take charge as the Vice-Chancellor of the Darjeeling Hill University.

He stated that infrastructure has to be developed for the Darjeeling Hill University. “The Registrar along with other key officials have not been appointed yet. We will have to make use of the available infrastructure and start classes,” said Poddar. He arrived at the Bagdogra Airport on Thursday morning from London via Delhi and went to the North Bengal University (NBU.) Nupur Das, the Registrar of the University welcomed him at the airport. He then held a meeting with Omprakash Mishra, the Vice-Chancellor of the North Bengal University in the administrative building of the NBU.

Later, on Thursday evening, he held a meeting with Anit Thapa, the Chief Executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and S. Ponnambalam, the District Magistrate of Darjeeling. In the meeting, they discussed about the present condition of the Hill University. He said that despite adverse conditions, he is determined to run the University smoothly.

Darjeeling Hill University courses are currently being conducted at Mongpu ITI College. Offline classes have started in that University in six subjects from January this year. These include English, Nepali, History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. Before this, there were online classes.

Poddar is a native of the Hills. His family hails from Kalimpong. He studied English at the North Bengal University in the 1980s. He did his first PhD here. Thereafter, he did his PhD for the second time from the University of Sussex in England. He is currently working as an Honorary Senior Fellow at the University of Manchester, England.