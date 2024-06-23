‘Will talk to Archaeology dept for Cooch Behar Palace restoration’

Cooch Behar: “Some parts of the Cooch Behar Palace are dilapidated and need renovation. I will talk to the Archaeology department about the matter,” said Rajya Sabha MP Nagen Roy (Anant Maharaj) after visiting the royal palace of Cooch Behar.



Rajasthan’s Pokhran MLA Mahant Pratap Giri and Ram Raj Mission’s Kunwar Rajendra Singh Narega accompanied Ananta Maharaj on his visit to the Cooch Behar Palace. Apart from planning to renovate the palace, they will also investigate why two museum rooms are closed.

Ananta Maharaj said: “I will go to Delhi and present the matter to the department of Archaeology to address the closure of the rooms and the condition of the park.”

About 2,000 to 3,000 tourists visit the Cooch Behar Raj Palace everyday. However, the park in front of the palace is in a dilapidated condition, overgrown with jungle weeds. This has caused frustration among tourists and local residents. The palace, a heritage site, holds a special place on the world map. Several museum rooms inside the palace are currently closed without any clear explanation, depriving visitors of important historical insights.

Kunwar Rajendra Singh Narega said: “Maharani Gayatri Devi is the princess of Cooch Behar so we have a special unbreakable relationship with Cooch Behar. We want the history of the Palace of Cooch Behar to be better known to people across the country.”