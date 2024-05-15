‘Will support INDIA bloc to form govt to ensure Bengal is not deprived’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her party will support INDIA bloc to form a government at the Centre to ensure Bengal’s people are not deprived and dues are cleared.



She once again reminded that BJP’s claim that they would receive 400 Lok Sabha seats in the country, would not happen. She was addressing an election rally in Hooghly’s Chinsurah.

“BJP is claiming to win 400 seats, but people are saying it will not happen this time. We (TMC) will support the INDIA bloc from outside to form a government at the Centre,” she said. “We will provide leadership to the INDIA bloc, and help them in every way possible from outside. We will form a government so that in Bengal our mothers and sisters never face a problem and those who work in the 100-days-job scheme, do not face challenges,” said Banerjee.

She had already asserted that the INDIA bloc will win at least 315 Lok Sabha seats in the current Lok Sabha elections while the BJP will get a maximum 195 seats.

Banerjee once again asserted that Modi will not come to power. “There will be no Modi in Delhi. Didi is with the people here. Didi will ensure that the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre. Based on the numbers I received they will get around 190-195 seats. INDIA bloc will get 315 seats,” she said.

Banerjee criticised the Election Commission (EC) for scheduling the polls over a period of two months, alleging that this decision favoured the saffron party while disregarding the hardships faced by the common people due to excessive heat. Interestingly, Banerjee made a new definition of the INDIA bloc excluding the CPM and Adhir Chowdhury-led Bengal Congress, claiming the two are with the BJP in Bengal.

Banerjee labelled the EC as a “puppet” operating under the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Election Commission is a puppet and operates according to Modi’s directions. Poll is being held for two-and-half months, have you (poll officials) ever realized the struggle of the common people,” Banerjee asked.

While taking part in a campaign for her party’s Hooghly nominee Rachana Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo accused PM Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly announcing plans to expand the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover senior citizens over 70 years of age during the ongoing elections. “Why are you saying this now when the elections are on? You should have announced this earlier...Modi babu, you are violating the MCC,” she stated.

Trinamool Congress supremo also declared her party’s stance against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Bengal. She made it clear that the state government will not implement NRC and CAA in the state.