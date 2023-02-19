Will stage protests if state moves resolution against ‘division of Bengal’ in Assembly: Ajoy Edwards

siliguri: The Hill opposition leaders have threatened to launch an agitation if Bengal adopts a resolution in Assembly against “dividing Bengal”.



A meeting of the nine GTA members from the opposition bench took place in Darjeeling on Sunday.

Following the meeting, Ajoy Edwards, GTA member and President Hamro Party stated that there were talks of a resolution being adopted in the Bengal Assembly on Monday or Tuesday against the division of Bengal.

“In such a case we the members of GTA from the opposition bench will take up different protest programmes. The GTA accord had been signed keeping the road to Gorkhaland open. The first GTA Sabha on September 19, 2022, had also adopted a resolution demanding that dialogue be opened for Gorkhaland.

It was moved by GTA Chief Anit Thapa and passed with a thumping majority of the full house,” stated Edwards.

“The State resolution is to check the carving out of North Bengal from West Bengal and has nothing to do with Gorkhaland,” claimed Ruden Sada Lepcha, BGPM MLA from Kalimpong.

The protest comes in the wake of the state government’s decision to bring a resolution against “dividing Bengal” in the Budget session.

With BJP MPs and MLAs of Bengal time and again have been advocating for curving out the 8 districts of North Bengal into a separate, “specially during election time”.