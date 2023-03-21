‘Will stage dharna over Centre’s discrimination towards Bengal’

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that she would stage a two-day sit-in demonstration (dharna) in front of the Ambedkar statue from March 29 to protest the Centre’s alleged discriminatory behaviour towards the state.



“Bengal is the only state to not receive anything from the Centre. We have not received funds from the Central government for the 100 days work scheme. Funds for the housing scheme, as well as roads, have also not been released. Even in this year’s Union Budget, there was nothing for our state. So, to protest against the Centre’s discrimination towards Bengal and its one-sided dictatorship attitude, I, as the Chief Minister, will stage a sit-in demonstration under the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar from March 29 and continue it till the evening of March 30,” she told reporters at Dumdum airport before leaving for Odisha on Tuesday afternoon.

Banerjee further added that following the sit-in, similar programmes will also be taken up at the block level in districts across the state.

Banerjee reiterated that funds for 55 lakh rural houses have not been released but the state has constructed 11 lakh houses. “Central funds for rural roads have also not been received, however, we are taking up construction, repair and upgradation of 12,000 km of rural roads,” she maintained.

Banerjee also stated that she had personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi six months back and in December last year when Union Home minister Amit Shah came to Kolkata for chairing the Eastern Zonal Council meeting, the issue of pending funds for 100 days of work and other schemes was raised by her.

“We have written to concerned departments at the Centre on several occasions on this issue. But crores of rupees under different schemes are still due,” Banerjee added.

The Chief Minister also lashed out at the Centre for frequently sending Central teams to the state at the behest of local BJP leadership.

“Bengal has proved to be a model in implementing different schemes. The UN and UNESCO awarded a certificate of appreciation to the state, but they (Centre) keep sending Central teams for eye wash and to satisfy the state BJP leaders,” she maintained.

Banerjee further alleged that “the way investigating agencies like CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ED (Enforcement Directorate) are acting in the state it seems that their top brass has become the local president of the BJP party”.

“I have always been vocal regarding the rights of the poor people. They (the Centre) have engaged people in 100 days work but are depriving them of their dues. Rs 7,000 crore under this scheme is still due,” Banerjee claimed.

She reminded the Centre that an elected government and a political party should not be judged similarly.

“When we are in government, we have to take the common people into confidence and ensure their welfare,” she remarked.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader said Banerjee’s dharna programme is also an effort to reach out to all regional parties and at the same time, project how Bengal has been neglected.

When questioned about her visit to Puri, Banerjee said she will have a courtesy meeting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik during her tour.