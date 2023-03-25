Will speak to Chief Minister before starting probe: Edu Min

kolkata: After it had been alleged that the wife of senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty secured a non-teaching job in a reported Kolkata college without appearing or qualifying for the examination, Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday said he would first speak to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this regard before intiating an investigation against Mili Chakraborty. Basu said he would first speak to Banerjee as Chakrbaorty had worked some years and is now getting pension under the current State government.



Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, addressing a press conference, had revealed names of several CPI(M) leaders and their kin and fellow party workers who got jobs in government primary schools. One among them is CPI(M) leader and former MLA Sujan Chakraborty’s wife Mili Chakraborty who worked at Dinabandhu Andrews College for 34 years. Ghosh asked through what process she was recruited.

He also said that it is still not clear whether there was any test or interview for the college job that Mili Chakraborty had got. However, he did mention the document, which Ghosh had earlier tweeted, stating that Mili retired in 2021. Hence, she had received salary and now pension under the current State government led by Banerjee.

Basu also stated that when Mili had got the job in 1987, questions were raised at the time and also allegedly written in newspaper articles.

“Efforts are being made to collect the paper cuttings on the same,” he said.

In a press conference, Basu spoke about possible recruitment corruption in the education sector during the Left Front government.

Basu also said that neither TMC nor the State government has directly made any allegation against the former Left government.

A white paper will be published on all the appointments made during the Left term and if someone files a case in the court on the basis of that and if the court orders any investigation, then an investigation will be done, Basu said.