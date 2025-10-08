‘Will return to North Bengal next week’: Mamata

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday concluded her two-day visit to North Bengal, where she personally assessed the flood and landslide-affected areas that have caused widespread devastation

across the region.

Arriving in North Bengal on Monday via Hashimara, the Chief Minister visited several severely impacted areas, including Nagrakata and Dudhia, and assured affected families of the state government’s continued assistance.

Speaking to reporters before leaving from Bagdogra Airport, Banerjee announced that she would return to North Bengal next week to review ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

“The District Magistrates have been assigned special responsibilities to monitor relief operations across North Bengal. The Panchayat and rural development minister has also been deputed to Alipurduar to supervise relief distribution, ensure timely assistance to affected residents and support farmers who have suffered losses,” Banerjee said.

She added that major relief distribution has already commenced. “Additional relief materials were dispatched to Mirik last night and more aid will follow in the coming days,” the Chief Minister added.