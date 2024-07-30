Will resist all attempts to divide Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday made a strong assertion on the floor of the state Assembly saying that her government will resist all attempts to divide Bengal.



She took exception to demands made by some BJP leaders over creating a Union territory comprising two districts of Bengal and also over making north Bengal a part of the northeast.

“I dare anyone to try to divide Bengal. Let them come to divide Bengal. We will show them how to resist the attempt,” CM Banerjee said in the Assembly. Her statement came in the wake of a recent observation made by BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey demanding the formation of a new Union Territory by bifurcating certain districts of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

On the other hand, Union minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had earlier proposed that North Bengal be included in the Northeastern Council.

Mamata Banerjee’s party has, however, accused the BJP of being anti-Bengal and trying to divide the state. Chief minister Banerjee who is also Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo sharply reacted to the BJP leaders’ demands.

“From ministers to BJP members, they are all conspiring to split Bengal. There is already an economic blockade; then there is a geographical and political blockade. They want to surround us from all sides,” she had said.

Speaking on the issue, Banerjee on Monday told the House that the BJP during elections would seek votes in the name of Gorkhaland and would speak about the partition of Bengal.

“In a democracy, people will say the last word. Let it be discussed in the Assembly and a resolution can be prepared in this regard. Let the judgement be taken in the Assembly. Those who are making such statements outside bypassing the Assembly are anti-Bengal,” Banerjee said in the Assembly.

She also told the Assembly that she demanded the formation of an India-Bhutan river commission at the recent Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi. While speaking on a resolution regarding erosion control and flood mitigation in her state, Banerjee said that in the recent NITI Aayog meeting, on Saturday, she had raised the demand for the formation of the India-Bhutan River Commission, in line with the India-Bangladesh River Commission.

“I have recorded this issue at the NITI Aayog meeting in the presence of the Prime Minister. I highlighted at the NITI Aayog meeting that since the shape of Bengal is like a boat, the problem of waterlogging in the state is immense,” she further said.

“BJP is taking a one-sided decision about sharing Teesta Water with Bangladesh. We will never accept that,” the Chief Minister asserted.

She accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of providing money to neighbouring states like Assam and Bihar for the purpose of flood prevention. “However, Bengal is deprived every year of the fund,” Banerjee added.

She further stated: “Around 14 hydel projects were set up in upper catchment areas of Teesta River in Sikkim. Did they (the Centre) think about the well-being of Bengal when these hydel projects.”

According to the 1996 Treaty on the sharing of the Ganga Waters at Farakka, it was decided that if Bengal faces any loss, the Centre would compensate but they (the Centre) have not given anything to us. Moreover, they (Centre) did not discuss with us about the renewal of the 1996 Treaty.”

“Bengal is situated in the lower catchment areas and hence in case of flood in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal is majorly affected. Around 163.5 km in Bengal are getting affected. Since 2005, around 3,371 hectares of farmland and vastu lands have gone underwater. In future, National Highway 131 will be affected.

Meanwhile, Bengal Minister Manas Bhunia on Monday moved a special notice in the Assembly stating it was a matter of serious concern that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s microphone was “switched off” in the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 27 when Banerjee was speaking on behalf of the state.

Banerjee, on Saturday, also claimed that she was humiliated as she was not allowed to speak at the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi.