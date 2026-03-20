‘Will repay party’s trust with victory: Rituparna on Bongaon Dakshin debut

Kolkata: Rituparna Addhya, a 26-year-old social media influencer from a political family, who has until now served as a councillor, has emerged as a key figure in the upcoming Assembly elections in the bordering areas of North 24-Parganas, after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) fielded her as its candidate from the Bongaon Dakshin Assembly seat.



With a strong social media following, Rituparna has stepped into the spotlight, ready to take on the electoral battle, with studies indicating young voters often favour candidates of their own age.

Her social media handles describe Rituparna as ‘digital creator’, ‘politician’, and a ‘business woman’. Her digital presence will also help her reach out to the young voters.

She has begun campaigning and is set to prioritise improved healthcare infrastructure, including a hospital to serve Gaighata, Gopalnagar and nearby areas. Her mother was seen accompanying her during the poll campaign.

Addhya, who is contesting Assembly polls for the first time, said that she is thankful to her party supremo, Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for keeping faith in her.

“The party has shown trust in me by selecting my candidature, and I will also try to shoulder all the responsibilities. I never expected a ticket. I will try to give it back by winning the seat. I grew up in a political environment, and serving people is my first priority,” Rituparna said.

Graduated from Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, Rituparna started her political career and contested the municipality election on a Congress ticket and won. Later, she joined TMC. She is currently a councillor from Ward 17 under Bongaon Municipality.

Her parents, Sankar Addhya and Jyotsna Addhya, are a very popular political face in this region.

Both of them were the municipality chairman.

Meanwhile, political observers pointed out that she may have to face attacks from the Opposition during the election campaign on corruption issues. The ED in January 2024 arrested her father, Sankar Addhya, a TMC leader, in connection with a ration scam.

Rituparna is confident of defeating the current BJP MLA, Swapan Majumder.