‘Will reciprocate your love by ensuring peace, development’

RAIGANJ/SILIGURI: Known for advocating the politics of equality, Abhishek Banerjee—the national general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC)—is winning hearts of the youngsters with his humility and connection with the common people during his ongoing mass outreach campaign, ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra.’ The campaign—as political analysts put it—is further giving a boost to his popularity as a ‘people’s leader.’ On Sunday, as the leader stepped down from the stage during a public meeting at Islampur Court Maidan to exchange greetings and shake hands with the local youths, he gained a special place in the hearts of youngsters there, locals claimed.



Overwhelmed after having witnessed a tumultuous reception at the event in Islampur, Abhishek thanked people for turning up in huge numbers despite scorching heat. “Sunday is a holiday. People spend time with their families and take rest at home. However, they have come here on this scorching day out of their love for the TMC party. We will reciprocate your love by ensuring peace and development in the rural belts,” said Banerjee. He advised people not to step into any provocation by the BJP.

“I thank the people of North Dinajpur. In 2021, they cast their vote in favour of TMC. So, TMC became stronger than other political parties in the district. In 2019, people had voted for the BJP in the general election and the BJP candidate emerged victorious in the Raiganj seat. BJP got a vote on the Ram Mandir issue. After winning, the BJP MP did not do any development in the Raiganj constituency. So, it is time to defeat BJP in all seats,” he added.

Thanks to his humble gestures, the youngsters could easily connect to the leader. Nazir Alam: “We wanted to hear Abhisekh Banerjee. So, we attended the rally on Sunday. When we were standing at the corner of the ground, He came down from the stage and shook hands with us. We were very thrilled.”

The situation was the same in all the meetings as crowds swelled. Bipin Roy, a local youth, stated: “He is truly charismatic yet down to earth. Many have come here just to catch a glimpse of him.”

Earlier, Phansidewa under Siliguri sub-division had witnessed the same picture. People took to the roads through which his cavalcade passed on the way to Chopra. Abhishek came out of his vehicle and shook hands with the locals.

“For the first time, I saw him so closely. He shook hands with me. I am overwhelmed. I always wanted to see him,” said Reshma Lakra, a resident of the area, who was present at Phansidewa on Sunday.

Abhishek has launched a campaign called ‘Trinamool-eh Nabajowar’ from Cooch Behar. As a part of this campaign, on Saturday he visited the Dabgram-Fulbari area. He held a meeting at the Videocon Ground in Fulbari and stayed overnight there.

On Sunday, on his way to Chopra, he stopped his vehicle at Phansidewa after seeing a huge crowd waiting for him there. He came out of the car and shook hands with them. Papia Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress, TMC leader Kajal Ghosh and other TMC leaders and supporters were also present. They greeted him with a flower bouquet.

Neha Subba said: “I never thought that a heavyweight political leader would come to the street in this manner and talk to common people. I am delighted with his down to earth nature and his warm smile.”

Papia Ghosh, the district president said: “Abhishek Banerjee is an inspiration for youths. This is the first time that heavyweight leaders like him are visiting villages, communicating with local people, giving them a chance to choose their candidate. No party did it before. This is an innovative campaign. These huge numbers prove that people are with Trinamool Congress.”

Incidentally, a large number of people had also gathered on Saturday night to see Abhishek.