‘Will reach out to voters based on dev work done’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates who were given tickets to contest in the Lok Sabha elections expressed their gratitude to party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and said that their poll plank will be the development that the state government implemented in Bengal.



“I have been associated with the party organisation for the last three years. In politics, it is the common people who deliver the final verdict. I will be reaching out to my voters with the agenda of development and leave it to them. I am confident of living up to the trust of my party top brass,” actor and TMYC head Saayoni Ghosh, who will be contesting from Jadavpur, said.

Actor Rachana Banerjee welcomed her new challenge and said that she will be staying at Hooghly and campaigning in the entire constituency reaching door to door. On being asked about her BJP counterpart Locket Chatterjee, Banerjee said: “She is a good friend of mine. We have worked together in many films. She will do her work and I will do mine. The rest will be left to people’s judgement.”

Debanshu Bhattacharjee, who will most probably be contesting against former Justice Abhijit Ganguly, who joined BJP, from Tamluk, did not conceal his excitement and said that the party engaging him to reach to the grassroot level in different parts of the state will surely give him an edge over his rival. Cabinet minister Partha Bhowmick who has been given a ticket from Barrackpore said that the fight is not at all an individual fight but one against deprivation of the Centre when it comes to MGNREGA, Awas Yojana and rural roads dues of the state.