Will PM Modi take action against ‘corrupt’ BJP leaders, asks TMC

Kolkata: In the wake of the alleged recovery of unaccounted cash from two BJP leaders in two separate incidents, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned whether PM Modi, who vociferously champions the fight against corruption, will take any decisive action against his party leaders.



On Monday, Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X: “On Stage: Na Khaunga Na Khane Doonga. Off Stage: Kaala Paisa Jamaunga Aur Jamaane Doonga! Will PM @narendramodi stick to his words and take action against BJP leader Samit Mandal, caught with unaccounted cash worth ₹35 lakhs right after the PM’s meeting in Kharagpur yesterday?”

He further wrote: “Yesterday, BJP leader Samit Mondal, who was on the dais at PM Modi’s meeting, was caught red-handed by district police with ₹35 lakh unaccounted cash. Today, the ECI has transferred the SP of the same district. This is Modi’s guarantee: SAFE HAVEN FOR RAPISTS AND THE CORRUPT!”

On Sunday night, TMC shared on social media that the district police seized Rs 35 lakh “unaccounted” cash from a BJP man identified as Samit Mondal, a close confidante of party candidate Agnimitra Paul.

TMC wrote on X: “Irony died a thousand deaths! On the same stage from which PM @narendramodi made this grand statement against corruption, stood BJP leader and @paulagnimitra1’s close aide, Samit Mandal, from whom the Dist. Police seized over Rs. 35 lakh of unaccounted cash. ‘Khaunga bhi, aur khane bhi dunga [as long as you’re in the BJP]’ seems to be the real mantra of our PM Modi – the self-proclaimed crusader against corruption.” On Monday, Trinamool further alleged that unaccounted cash and firearms were seized from another BJP leader in Hooghly.

It wrote on X: “First Medinipur, now Hooghly – BJP’s corruption trail is spreading like wildfire. Rs. 35 lakh of undocumented cash was seized from BJP leader Samit Mandal at a Kharagpur hotel. If that weren’t enough, another BJP leader was nabbed in Hooghly with Rs. 2 lakh of unaccounted cash and unlicensed firearms. All this is unfolding while PM Modi is gallivanting across Bengal, preaching against corruption. The hypocrisy!”

Trinamool leader Chandrima Bhattacharya told the media that the BJP needs to answer what their leader was doing with so much unaccounted cash. She said it was clear that this cash was meant for election purposes as Midnapore seat polls are due. She said it is not just a coincidence that the cash was recovered from a person close to BJP’s Midnapore seat candidate Agnimitra Paul.