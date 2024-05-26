Will oust BJP govt from power like Left was removed in Bengal, says Mamata

Kolkata: Campaigning for her party’s Jadavpur seat candidate Saayoni Ghosh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee said if she can dislodge the Left-Front government from Bengal after its 34 years rule she can also do the same to the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.



Banerjee, on Sunday, accused the BJP of wanting to topple the democratically-elected Bengal government after the Lok Sabha elections but assured that their efforts will fail and their dreams will remain unfulfilled. “BJP should not dare to try to topple a democratically-elected government. Its ambitions for success in the Lok Sabha polls will be shattered, as the people’s verdict will be with the TMC,” she asserted.

Further, Banerjee reiterated her claim that the BJP will not cross even 200 seats all over India. She predicted that the INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre and that her party (TMC) will play a pivotal role in it.

Referring to the Calcutta High Court’s recent order of cancellation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates issued by her government since 2011, Banerjee alleged that the Modi government is playing communal politics and is polarising the country on the basis of religion and caste.

She accused BJP of plotting to drive a wedge between Muslims and SCs, STs and OBCs which was allegedly apparent from the decision to cancel the OBC certificates issued since 2010 and take away certain benefits under the OBC Bill passed in 2012.

“We respect the judiciary but we will move the higher court against the Calcutta High Court order after summer vacation,” she said.

Referring to the Sandeshkhali issue, she claimed that it was quite apparently a conspiracy of the BJP to create unrest but since it backfired the saffron brigade is now plotting communal violence. She maintained her claim that the BJP is anti-Bengal and does not understand the psyche and heritage of Bengal and its people.

Banerjee also trained her guns at the Opposition parties in Bengal who she alleged are acting as BJP agents. Without naming Leader of Opposition in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, she said: “One leader from East Midnapore district is issuing diktats to district and police officials to manipulate election outcomes.”

She also criticised the Central government for price hikes of essential commodities and for allegedly selling public sector units to big corporations.