Will offer shelter to anyone in distress seeking help, says Mamata on Bangladesh situation

Darjeeling: As students from India, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives started to return from strife-torn Bangladesh, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended a helping hand stating: “I can assure you that any distressed person knocking on the doors of Bengal will find the doors open. This much I can assure.” However, she was quick to add that this is a subject of the Union Government.



Addressing a rally in Kolkata on the occasion of ‘Martyrs Day’ on Sunday, Banerjee stated: “I have nothing much to say. Whatever is to be said will be said by the Government of India. However, I would like to assure that any distressed person seeking help will get help from Bengal. There is a resolution of the UN that says ‘neighbours will respect refugees’. I also assure all help to Bengal residents whose relatives are stuck in Bangladesh.” With the state sharing international borders with Bangladesh, the Residential Commissioner of West Bengal is closely coordinating with the Union government on this issue.

“We should not step into any provocation on the Bangladesh issue and should maintain restraint.” cautioned the Chief Minister adding that “We are extremely sad to see young lives being lost.”

At least 105 people are dead with the shoot-at-sight order; ban on the Internet and rallies along with curfew imposed by the administration as students lock horns with the government over job reservations.

As students have started returning from trouble-torn Bangladesh, Mamata Banerjee, taking to X, posted: “Hundreds of students and others are returning to West Bengal /India, from troubletorn Bangladesh. I have asked our State administration to render all help and assistance to the returnees. For instance, around 300 students arrived at the Hili border today and most of them left for their respective destinations safely: 35 of them, however, needed help and we provided them with basic amenities and facilitation assistance.”

Incidentally, Bengal shares a 2217 km border with Bangladesh. It is the fifth-longest land border in the world. Around 450 stranded students returned from Bangladesh via the Changrabandha border (102 km from Cooch Behar town) in the Cooch Behar district on Sunday.

“Today, 441 students have arrived in India, including nationals from Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives through the Changrabandha border. Comprehensive arrangements, including medical support and ambulances, were made. Refreshments were provided, and 11 buses were arranged to transport the students to their destinations.” stated Additional District Superintendent of Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar District Police, Sandeep Garai.

The 441 students were from Community Medical College and Prime Medical College in Rangpur, Bangladesh. This group included 243 Indian students, 173 Nepalese, 25 Bhutanese, and one Maldivian.

Neha Parveen, a student from Nepal, shared her experience: “Initially, I did not comprehend the severity of the situation. Fear set in after the Internet was shut down, making it impossible to communicate with my family. The college facilitated our return without any difficulties, and we have been treated exceptionally well since arriving in India.”

The unrest has also affected International trade through the Hili Land Port and other borders.

International train the ‘Mitali Express’ running between New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in India and Dhaka in Bangladesh has been temporarily stopped owing to the strife.