"Will not bow to malevolent forces," says Mamata Banerjee as TMC marks Foundation Day

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted party workers and supporters on the Foundation Day of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), reiterating the party's commitment to Ma-Mati-Manush and vowing to continue its struggle for the common people.

In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, "On the occasion of the Foundation Day of the All India Trinamool Congress, I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all. With the aim of serving Ma-Mati-Manush (Mother, Motherland and People), the journey of the Trinamool Congress began on this day in 1998. The core guiding principle of this historic journey is the honour of the motherland, the development of Bengal, and the protection of the democratic rights of the people. Even today, every worker and supporter of our party remains steadfast and committed to this goal. I humbly pay my respects and homage to their tireless efforts and sacrifices.

"The Trinamool Congress family is today blessed with the grace, love, and prayers of countless people. With your unwavering support as our sustenance, we remain resolute in the fight for every individual in this great democratic nation. We will not bow to any malevolent forces, and disregarding all enmity, our struggle for the common people will continue lifelong. I offer my salutations and respects to all the dedicated workers and supporters of the Ma-Mati-Manush family," she added.

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that on the occasion the party renews its pledge to stand beside the people.

"On Trinamool Congress Foundation Day, I bow my head in gratitude to every member of our ever-expanding family. What began as a movement for change has evolved into a powerful democratic force. My deepest respect is reserved for our grassroots workers. You are the authors of this story. It is your discipline, your sacrifice and your unshaken faith that fuels our politics. As long as we remain anchored to our Maa, Mati, Manush, no force, however arrogant or oppressive, can defeat the collective resolve of Bengal. Today, we renew our pledge to stand beside the people, to shield their democratic voice, and to ensure that no one in Bengal is harassed, humiliated, or intimidated by the Bangla-Birodhi zamindari powers," he said.

The TMC was formed on January 1, 1998, after Banerjee broke away from the Congress following ideological and political differences. From a fledgling regional party, the TMC rose to national party status in 2016. In 2011, it brought an end to the 34-year-long Left Front rule in West Bengal and has since remained in power, winning three consecutive Assembly elections.

This year's Foundation Day comes amid heightened political activity as the state prepares for the next West Bengal Assembly elections, expected in March-April 2026. The TMC is locked in a confrontation with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Draft rolls released by the ECI in December show that 58,20,899 names, about 7.59 per cent of the electorate, have been provisionally deleted due to reasons such as death, permanent migration or untraceability. The party has raised concerns over the scale of deletions, alleging possible disenfranchisement. The ECI has since revised the SIR timeline, deferring the final publication of electoral rolls to February 14, 2026.