‘Will not bow before malevolent forces’

Kolkata: On Trinamool Congress (TMC) Foundation Day on Thursday, party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reiterated their commitment to the people of Bengal, stressing that protecting human rights remains paramount.

While party chairperson Mamata Banerjee asserted that the party will continue to fight for the people without bowing to “malevolent forces,” and reiterated her commitment to Ma-Mati-Manush and vows to continue its struggle for the common people, Abhishek pledges to stand beside the people, to shield their democratic voice, and to ensure that no one in Bengal is harassed.

In a social media post on the occasion of the TMC Foundation Day, Mamata once again asserted that the party would not bow to any malevolent forces. TMC Foundation Day this year was being observed amid heightened political tension in the state over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, with many people, largely a part of Matuas and Rajbangshis, concerned over the procedure.

“On the occasion of the Foundation Day of the All India Trinamool Congress, I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all. With the aim of serving Ma-Mati-Manush (Mother, Motherland, and People), the journey of the Trinamool Congress began on this day in 1998,” she wrote on X.

TMC was formed on January 1, 1998, after Banerjee broke away from the Congress following ideological and political differences. “We will not bow to any malevolent forces, and disregarding all enmity, our struggle for the common people will continue lifelong. I offer my salutations and respects to all the dedicated workers and supporters of the Ma-Mati-Manush family,” she added.

“Even today, every worker and supporter of our party remains steadfast and committed to this goal. I humbly pay my respects and homage to their tireless efforts and sacrifices,” Mamata added. She also pointed out that her party has always been blessed with love and prayers of countless people. TMC would remain resolute in its fight for every individual in the country, she maintained.

Abhishek, in a post X wrote: “On Trinamool Congress Foundation Day, I bow my head in gratitude to every member of our ever-expanding family. What began as a movement for change has evolved into a powerful democratic force. My deepest respect is reserved for our grassroots workers. You are the authors of this story. It is your discipline, your sacrifice and your unshaken faith that fuels our politics.”

He further stated: “As long as we remain anchored to our Maa, Mati, Manush, no force, however arrogant or oppressive, can defeat the collective resolve of Bengal. Today, we renew our pledge to stand beside the people, to shield their democratic voice, and to ensure that no one in Bengal is harassed, humiliated, or intimidated by the Bangla-Birodhi zamindari powers.”