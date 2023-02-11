Will not allow BJP to divide Bengal, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday warned the BJP leaders, who, he claimed, are fanning ‘separatist sentiments’ and said their attempts will be thwarted and Bengal will not be divided at any cost.



Addressing a mammoth rally in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga on Saturday: “Today’s event is to warn those BJP leaders who fan separatist sentiments, Bengal won’t be divided. Today’s public meeting in Cooch Behar is against those who demand the separation of Bengal. Through this rally, we warn them against having such thoughts. Let me tell these leaders in clear words, Bengal will never be divided.”

He reinforced his statement further by saying: “From Mathabhanga to Mandir Bazar, from Tufanganj to Tarakeshwar, from Sitalkuchi to Sagar and Namkhana, Bengal will forever be united. There is no North Bengal, no Gour Banga, no Uttar or Dakshin Bangla, there is only one Bengal, and the name is West Bengal.”

It has been alleged that a section of BJP leaders has been fuelling separatist sentiments in the North Bengal region intending to divide Bengal.

“Those who fool you by claiming that they want a separate UT for Bengal, ask them to clear their stand on the separate state issue. Ask Sukanta Majumdar, Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh to clear their stand on the issue,” he stated. Abhishek criticised the BSF and claimed that the Central force had killed a Rajbangshi youth, identified as Prem Kumar Burman. He died allegedly due to BSF firing. The victim’s family members met Abhishek who assured them that all steps will be taken to ensure that justice prevails. Trinamool Congress tweeted by saying: “We are a grassroots party & standing by the people through thick and thin will always be our priority. Hon’ble Nat’l GS Shri @abhishekaitc assured of his unwavering support to the family of Prem Kumar Burman, who was shot down by the BSF in Cooch Behar without any valid reason.”

During the rally, Abhishek said: “Mathabhanga College Maidan, today’s venue is not far from Khalisamari village in Mathabhanga, where Rajbangshi leader Panchanan Barma was born. Barma’s birth anniversary is on February 14, and I want to talk about his valour. The manner in which Barma fought for the rights of the Rajbangshi’s, the entire community adores and respects him.”

He added: “While I was coming to the venue, the only thing that I saw was a sea of people. The excitement I saw in them was heart-warming. Today’s event is not just a political rally, from today we will expose BJP’s hypocrisy and discriminatory politics.”

“If I hadn’t come to Mathabhanga, I would have made a mistake by not interacting with such a huge crowd. Other political parties and their leaders pay visits only before elections. We don’t have any forthcoming elections; even the Panchayat elections are months away, and yet I am here,” he maintained. Reiterating that Trinamool will always stand by the people, he said: “We are not here to do politics, we are here to stand by the people of Cooch Behar. I am not here to seek your votes but I am here to interact with the people. In the last two elections — the 2019 general elections and the 2021 state polls— the people of Cooch Behar did not vote for us, and it was due to our mistake. For that, I humbly apologise to the masses.” “The excitement that I see among the people today, I want to pledge a change for Cooch Behar. The people of this place have realised that voting for BJP in 2019 and 2021 is akin to inviting trouble for themselves,” Abhishek told the gathering.

He said people were not angry with the Trinamool Congress but they were upset with a few. Abhishek also urged the party leaders to visit houses individually and listen to their problems.

“We need to take the party to the people. I am ready to bow down in front of the public for our party. However, if our party’s name is tarnished due to some rotten apples, we won’t spare such leaders, no matter how big they may be,” he said.

Stating that from now on, he would look after the matters of the region himself, Abhishek said: “Cooch Behar is my responsibility from now on. I promise you that come 2023, 2024 or 2026, we will make sure that the people of Cooch Behar give an apt reply to Pramanik and his party (BJP).”

“I had last visited the Hills on July 12, 2022, when I held a public meeting at Dhupguri. There, I had stated that I would visit the Hills every two months, and I have lived up to the promise by going to Mal Bazar on September 11. Post that, we had the festive period and that delayed my visit by a couple of months, and I apologise to all of you for that,” he maintained.