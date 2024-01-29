Will never let BJP’s toxic culture pollute Bengal: TMC

Kolkata: Highlighting how BJP tries to destroy the culture of Bengal, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Monday slammed Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for using foul language despite being an elected representative of the people.



TMC leaders were referring to the expletives used by Adhikari in the public domain when questioned about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The ruling party in Bengal said that the “hate speech” reflects BJP’s mindset and the activities they would undertake if they ever came to power in Bengal.

Responding to a query on the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra’s impact, Adhikari used a derogatory and disparaging remark for Gandhi only to imply that he is a fool. Bengal Congress unit on Monday lodged a police complaint against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged “distasteful and derogatory remarks” targeting Gandhi.

Senior TMC leader Aroop Biswas in a post on X said: “@SuvenduWB shamelessly uses offensive language! If these are the kinds of crass individuals that BJP harbours, they are utterly incompatible with Bengal’s rich culture. While BJP may embrace such rugged politicians, we will never let such a toxic culture pollute our soil!”

TMC leader Shashi Panja wrote on X: “@SuvenduWB, such offensive language speaks volumes about your objectionable character Derogatory remarks expose a legacy tainted with arrogance and hooliganism in your party. Mr. Adhikari, you better not defile Bengal’s culture by spitting such vulgar terms!”

Another TMC leader Birbaha Hansda said: “@SuvenduWB’s use of derogatory language isn’t an isolated incident. @BJP4India leaders have normalised hate speech and are now attempting to implant this culture in Bengal. If this is the level of arrogance now, one can only imagine the havoc they might unleash once in power...”