Will modify 15 yrs vehicle scrap order: State to HC

Kolkata: The Transport department on Thursday submitted before the Calcutta High Court that it would modify its June 2023 order in relation to scrapping of vehicles which have attained 15 years of age.

The bench of Justice Rai Chattopadhyay was hearing the matter where the state assured it will hold a round-table discussion with the transport operators prior to modifying its order. The operators are of the opinion that the vehicles shouldn’t be scrapped if they are found to be in good condition and in conformity with pollution norms. They had urged for enhancement of the age limit of buses from 15 to 20 years.

The court is learnt to have directed conducting tests of vehicles at automated testing stations (ATS) and fitness certificates be issued only if it clears pollution and other health parameters.

The matter will be heard again after the summer vacation. As per Transport department estimates, around 1,500 odd vehicles would be phased out by 2025-end for attaining 15 years of age.