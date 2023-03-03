Will mention all payment gateways in property tax bills & on KMC website: Mayor

Kolkata: In the wake of complaints from citizens that they are facing difficulty in paying property taxes through the payment gateway in Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s portal, Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the civic body will now mention all the other available payment gateways on the KMC website and in the property tax bills.



A resident called the Mayor on Friday complaining that every year, especially during the beginning of the financial year, in the first week of April, the KMC portal payment gateway for paying property taxes remains non-functional. He alleged that he faces the problem every time he tries to pay through it. Many other citizens have complained that they too find it difficult to make payments through the gateway in the KMC portal.

Hakim admitted that there are problems surfacing while paying property tax through the KMC portal. He said he has himself faced it. He, however, added that there is more than one gateway for paying property taxes.

He said: “There are other gateways for property tax payments. Many do not know that. We will publish all the available gateways on our KMC website and in the property tax bills from now on.”

The Mayor further added: “We have gateways through banks. The HDFC gateway is good. There are also gateways for e-payment such as through Google Pay.”

Commenting on as to why the KMC portal gateway is not functioning, the Mayor said that it is very much operational but gets stuck when everyone tries to pay property tax through that one particular gateway. “This is why the payment gateway might be getting jammed or blocked. But the KMC portal gateway is very much functional,” he assured.