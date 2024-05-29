Will lodge plaint with EC if Modi’s meditation is televised: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her party will register a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) if PM Modi’s meditation is shown on television.



Banerjee alleged if Modi’s meditation is shown on television it would amount to a violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

Modi is scheduled to meditate in Kanyakumari for two days from May 30 to June 1 after the end of the election campaign.

Sources said the PM will visit the Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari and meditate at the Dhyana Mandapam from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at the same place where Swami Vivekananda had meditated.

Modi had gone on a similar meditation exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign was over.

Terming the move a “showoff”, Banerjee from an election rally in Baruipur said: “As he will sit in meditation, television cameras will follow him. When people worship, do they do it in front of cameras? He (Modi) will conduct a campaign while enjoying the breeze of the ocean. None can carry out a campaign in this manner after the election campaign is over. He can sit in meditation but the media cannot show them as it is a violation of MCC. We will file a complaint with the ECI.”

Banerjee further attacked Modi saying: “Around 48 hours ahead of the final phase elections, he tends to do this and show the people that he is absorbed in meditation. It is a great place on the sea shore. People prefer to go there. Swamiji used to love the place. He (Modi) will go to that place and meditate. He is like a greater God. Why then will he meditate? People will meditate upon him (Modi).”

“If the PM says that he has no biological parents; he has been sent by God. He is like a messenger of God,” Banerjee hit out at the PM. Incidentally, during an interview, PM Modi had said that he was sent by God to execute special responsibility. He started believing that he was not born biologically.

Banerjee also accused the ruling dispensation at the Centre of selling off stake in government-owned companies. “If they (BJP) come back to power this time, there will not be any political party, elections, independence, religion, humanity or culture,” she said.

Trinamool Congress supremo sought to reject Modi’s statement that the BJP would emerge with the best results in this election in Bengal, stating, “This means they have lost, they will get rosogolla (zero) in Bengal.” She urged the people not to vote for the CPI(M) or Congress in Bengal, stating that the TMC will give its “support” to the Opposition INDIA alliance for forming a government in Delhi.

“Had I not come out of the Congress and formed the Trinamool Congress, then even today we would not have been able to defeat the CPI(M) in Bengal,” she said.

Mentioning that she fought against the CPI(M) for 34 years, she said “If we could achieve that, we can also defeat the BJP and we will do it.”

Addressing the Baruipur rally under Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in support of her party candidate Saayoni Ghosh, Banerjee claimed that she had definite information about a covert understanding between the BJP and CPI(M) on the Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat.

According to her, the understanding is that while the BJP will transfer its dedicated votes in favour of the CPI(M) candidate from Dum Dum, Sujan Chakraborty, the Left party will reciprocate in the 2026 Assembly elections by transferring its dedicated votes in favour of the saffron candidates in the seven Assembly constituencies under Dum Dum.

Later in the day, Banerjee while addressing another election rally in Metiabruz in support of her party candidate in Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee, threw a challenge to the BJP to arrest the latter and also her. “They (BJP) say that they will arrest Abhishek and me. Do that. How many jails you have; arrest us,” Banerjee said.

She also stated that TMC is the only party that will fight BJP like Royal Bengal Tigers. Heaping praises on Abhishek, Banerjee said: “Nobody can perform better or take care of the constituency than what Abhishek does.”