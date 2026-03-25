‘Will leave no stone unturned to ensure Mamata’s huge victory in Bhowanipore’

Kolkata: Following Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s call at a recent organisational meeting to secure a victory margin of over 60,000 votes for party chief Mamata Banerjee, senior leaders Firhad Hakim and Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay hit the campaign trail in the Bhowanipore constituency on Tuesday morning.

Hakim conducted a door-to-door outreach in the Chetla area, while Chattopadhyay engaged in wall writing in support of Banerjee at Rupnarayan Nandan Lane under Ward 71.

Hakim has chosen to prioritise Bhowanipore over his own Constituency, Kolkata Port, underlining the strategic importance the party is placing on Mamata Banerjee’s seat.

“Mamata Banerjee’s victory is our collective victory. The prestige of Bengal depends on the margin by which she wins,” Hakim said, expressing confidence in strong public support in Bhowanipore.

He claimed that the winning margin could exceed the target set by Abhishek Banerjee if the voter list adjudication process is handled properly.

He alleged a lack of clarity from the Election Commission regarding the supplementary list that was uploaded late at night on Monday by the poll body on its website.

“Our workers are closely monitoring the situation. Once the updated lists are available, we will assess how many names are still pending. There appears to be some irregularity in the process,” he added.

Hakim had campaigned for Banerjee on Monday too, and will continue to do so in other wards within the Bhowanipore jurisdiction. Based on his interactions with voters here, Hakim claimed, “8 out of 10 people” are in favour of Mamata Banerjee, and he remains optimistic about a decisive victory. Chattopadhyay, who is contesting from the Ballygunge seat in the Assembly polls, said that he feels it is the responsibility of all TMC candidates to do whatever little bit they can in support of Mamata Banerjee.

“We would leave no stone unturned to ensure that she (Mamata Banerjee) wins by a huge margin in Bhowanipore.

I have already told my party workers while addressing meetings in Ballygunge to join me during my campaign for Mamata Banerjee in Bhowanipore,” said Chattopadhyay.