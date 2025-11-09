Will launch a new political party: Humayun Kabir

Kolkata: Rebel TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday, reportedly, announced that he will launch a new political party, with details to be unveiled at a public rally in Bharatpur on December 22. Kabir, who has often drawn criticism from the TMC leadership for his remarks against party colleagues, said the decision is “final and irreversible”. Claiming that around 50,000 people will attend the rally, Kabir said he would serve as the party’s chairperson. Kabir said his new outfit would offer an alternative to “divisive politics” and remain open to ties with Congress, Left and ISF.