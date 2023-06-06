‘Will intensify stir if Sushil Modi doesn’t seek appology for remark against Cooch Behar kings’

COOCH BEHAR: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP, Sushil Modi, has sparked a controversy with his “insulting” remarks about the kings of Cooch Behar.



Trinamool Congress has launched a movement in response to these allegations. His effigy was also torched on the gates of the Cooch Behar Palace (Rajbari.)

During his visit to Cooch Behar to attend the BJP’s ‘Jana Sanjyog’ programme on Tuesday, Sushil Modi visited the royal palace and made comments implying that the former kings used tax money from their subjects to construct lavish palaces for their own glory and engaged in multiple marriages.

While he also appreciated the palace’s beauty, his remarks have drawn criticism from the Trinamool Congress.

The Trinamool Congress swiftly responded to these remarks by condemning Sushil Modi across the district.

District Trinamool Congress President, Abhijit De Bhowmik, announced during a press conference: “Sushil Modi should apologise before leaving Cooch Behar for his comments. If he fails to do so, our movement will continue indefinitely.

This remark about the Maharaja is an insult to the people of Cooch Behar.”

State Trinamool spokesperson, Parthapratim Roy, criticised the BJP leader for his derogatory comments made within the palace premises.

Roy stated:“The BJP leader made insulting comments about the kings of Cooch Behar while standing in their palace. Unless this comment is retracted immediately, the Trinamool Congress will launch a bigger protest movement.”