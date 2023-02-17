Will initiate sustainable mining policy in sync with court guidelines: Abhishek

Kolkata: If Trinamool Congress forms government in Meghalaya, it will introduce a sustainable mining policy, keeping in mind the guidelines laid out by the court, said Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, during his public meeting in Shillong on Friday.



Addressing a crowd, Abhishek questioned: “Why do you think there has been no single incident of the CBI or the ED raids in Meghalaya despite rampant illegal coal mining here in violation of court orders and guidelines? The answer is obvious. BJP has been ruling here for the last five years so they will obviously not launch a probe against themselves. You should ask where is the money going because it’s your money.”

He assured: “If we form a government here, I promise to implement a sustainable mining policy keeping in mind the guidelines laid down by the court. We will ensure employment opportunities as well.”

Referring to the Mukroh firing incident, he said: “It is embarrassing that the incumbent chief minister Conrad Sangma did not take any action against the ones who opened fire and killed five innocent civilians. He is scared that if he speaks up, he will be handed over notices from the CBI and the ED.”

Abhishek added: “I have been sent dozens of notices by the ED and the CBI. I have visited their offices several times and yet every time I have come out and challenged the BJP. Meghalaya needs a true leader who will stand for its people.”

He also questioned: “Why is there not a single medical college in Meghalaya? Shillong Medical College remains on paper while the construction of Tura Medical College is in the doldrums. Bengal has 23 medical colleges in all its 23 districts. Sixteen of them are run by the state and the rest seven by private entities. Meghalaya has 12 districts and not a single medical college.”

He promised to implement both the women and youth empowerment schemes within one month of forming a government in Meghalaya. “On February 27, your one vote to TMC is a vote against five years of misrule, corruption and incompetency of the NPP government. Your one vote to TMC is about the next five years of a bright future.”