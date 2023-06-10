‘Will help if Opposition candidates fail to file nominations’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Aroop Biswas has assured that if candidates of any Opposi-tion parties fail to submit their nominations, he will personally help them if the matter is brought to his attention.



His assurance comes in the wake of the BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleging that ruling party workers are threatening Opposition candidates in panchayat elections.

Sukanta had posted a letter on his Twitter handle which purportedly threatens BJP candidates. Millen-nium Post has not verified the authenticity of the letter.

The letter read that if the BJP fields any candidate against the TMC in the Netaji area then the dead body of the candidate will be found.

If the news of fielding a BJP candidate in any of the booths reach-es us, then the candidate will be shot and his house will be bombed. No BJP or RSS presence will be tol-erated in the Netaji area.

Responding to this, Aroop Biswas took to his Twitter handle and said that if the BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar can provide him with the particulars of the candidate who failed to submit their nomination, he shall personally ensure that it is taken care of promptly within 24 hours by facilitating their nomination.

Aroop’s tweet read: “I request you @DrSukantaBJP to provide me with the particulars of the candidate who failed to submit their nomination. Upon receiving the required information, I shall personally en-sure that this is taken care of promptly within the next 24 hours by facilitating their nomination. However, if you fail to share the details, your tweet may be viewed as a mere charade and completely di-vorced from reality.”