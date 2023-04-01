‘Will give certificates to TET 2014 qualifiers by April 30’

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) president Gautam Pal on Friday assured the Calcutta High Court that the pass certificates will be given to the candidates who had qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014 by April 30.

The candidates who had qualified TET in 2014 have still not been given TET pass certificates, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had observed on Thursday.

According to an order passed on April 8, 2019, the court had directed the Board to grab TET certificates within two months. Justice Gangopadhyay on Thursday observed that it had not been done till date.

Thereafter a report in the form of affidavit was filed on March 9 on behalf of the Board wherein the Board had prayed for three weeks time stating that certificates would be prepared completely within the asked time frame.

The three weeks period got over on March 24 but the certificates have not been given. Hence, Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the Board president to appear in court to explain why the job of granting TET certificates has not been completed till date.