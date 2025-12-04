‘Will finish CCTV installation in 45 days, state gave Rs 68L grant’

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) on Thursday informed the Calcutta High Court that it has received Rs 68 lakh from the Higher Education department to strengthen campus security and expects to complete the installation of CCTV cameras within 45 days.

The update came through a security report placed before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, which asked the university to file a fresh progress report by January 21. The matter arises out of a PIL highlighting repeated breaches of law and order on the campus.

According to the submission, a joint meeting convened on the court’s instructions led to the selection of an agency tasked with fitting 70 CCTV units across the university grounds. The administration has also deployed 32 personnel from the State Sainik Board to enhance security.

Vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said the order for the cameras had been placed with Webel Technology Limited and that the project is expected to be completed within the stipulated period. The court was told that multiple PILs have drawn attention to concerns such as ragging, alleged attacks on ministers and faculty members, and student deaths inside the campus. Following a meeting on October 15 between JU officials and state authorities, the government cleared the funds needed to initiate the security overhaul.