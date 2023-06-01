Will fight till protesting wrestlers get justice: Mamata at candlelight march

Kolkata: Hitting out at the BJP for trying to take over every sports organisation in the country, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India’s former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers.



“There has been a POCSO case registered against the WFI chief, and despite the court’s intervention, nothing has been done by the police. Not just resignation, the BJP leader should be arrested,” Banerjee said while attending a candlelight vigil in solidarity with the protesting wrestlers at the base of the Gostha Pal statue on Thursday.

Banerjee reiterated that she will continue her protest movement if action is not taken as per law as the offence committed is a serious one. “I may have to go to jail, but many others will follow me. I want to see how many jails they have to lock us all inside. This is the fight for humanity, justice, self-respect, truth, and of course life,” she added. She also maintained that BJP has been trying to take over every sports organisation in the country, and almost all of them are presently being headed by BJP leaders. “Previously, political people could not be chairmen of sports organisations. I was once the Union Sports minister and had instituted this rule. But now, BJP has been trying to take over every sports organisation nationally as well as at the state level,” she added.

She further stated that the wrestlers are being intimidated which is a matter of shame. “The World Wrestling Federation has said they will cancel India’s license and our wrestlers would have to take part under a neutral flag. All those associated with sports, including players, should not remain silent. They should all stand up against the criminal activities that is being perpetrated by the Central government,” she asserted.

Questioning why BJP leaders accused of committing offence aren’t facing any probe, she said: “If anything happens or doesn’t even happen in Opposition-ruled states, the Centre will send hundreds of teams, like in Bengal where over 150 central teams have been sent. We are grateful to the Supreme Court as it said that an FIR should be lodged and action should be taken.” She also announced to provide government jobs to two wrestlers who had engaged themselves in wrestling as a token protest in front of the Gostho Pal statue. She was leading a candle march from the statue of Gostha Pal, the first captain of India national football team at the Kolkata Maidan to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing.