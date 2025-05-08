Will fight shoulder to shoulder against terrorism, no room for differences: Mamata

Kolkata: In the backdrop of the Indian armed forces carrying out overnight precision strikes, “Operation Sindoor” on nine terror infrastructure sites — four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee soon after her meeting with Union Home minister Amit Shah on security along the borders on Wednesday evening said that it was the time to stand and fight shoulder to shoulder with the Central government in its fight against terrorism.

“We will fight shoulder to shoulder against terrorism so that no difference takes place. We are all united in favour of the country. We had a meeting with the Union Home minister where 7 to 8 chief ministers of bordering states took part. I will not, however, discuss the minutes of the meeting,” Banerjee said during a Press conference. She also urged the news and social media to publish/telecast articles more responsibly so that no unrest takes place.

“Apart from the meeting with the Union Home minister, we held meetings with our various state departments and Central departments as well. Specific guidelines were issued. Don’t spread any panic. This is not the time to get TRPs for channels. It is our duty as citizens of the country to stand beside those who are working for the sake of the nation. Don’t spread fake news on YouTube, Facebook or in a section of news channels,” Banerjee stated.

She also pointed out that DMs and SPs have been alerted and the ICs have been directed to be more vigilant. Leaves have been cancelled.

Banerjee urged a section of the media to remain restrained and disseminate only the right information so that no instigation is triggered. “This is the time to maintain secrecy. We all love our country. People from Bengal had always sacrificed for the sake of the country. Our duty is to carry out our responsibilities without being swayed by rumours. Please don’t bring people on a random basis to talk shows as irresponsible statements can trigger violence,” Banerjee said.

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces, posting “Jai Hind, Jai Hind” on social media after the successful cross-border strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

In a swift and strategic retaliatory operation, the Indian armed forces carried out overnight precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites — four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Key headquarters of terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba were dismantled. According to initial reports, at least 12 terrorists were killed in the strikes. Meanwhile, as precautionary awareness initiatives continue, civil defence personnel conducted mock drills in several city schools and key locations. Victoria Memorial and Sealdah Station saw emergency preparedness exercises under the supervision of Sealdah DRM.

Participating schools included Loreto, La Martiniere for Boys and Girls, DPS Ruby Park and Future Foundation School. Students were trained in emergency protocols for war-like or disaster situations by civil defense personnel.