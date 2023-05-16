Will fight against BJP’s tyranny, ensure no one is deprived: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to fight against the tyranny of the BJP government at the Centre and its apathy towards the people of Bengal, promising to come out victorious.



A few hours after chairing a press conference at Nabanna where she was vocal about BJP’s vendetta politics and step-motherly attitude towards Bengal, Banerjee, in a late-night Facebook post assured of her commitment towards the well-being of the people of this state.

“The people of Bengal are my treasure. I have always prioritised their well-being and catered to their needs with dedication, and I intend to continue my hard work in the future. I promise all that I will always ensure that no one is deprived of leading a holistic life. Every single individual in our state deserves to prosper, and I will ensure that,” Banerjee wrote on her Facebook page.

Accusing the Centre of leading innocent people to misery, she further wrote: “Our people are endlessly suffering owing to the apathy of the Central Government. Due to their vendetta politics, innocent people have been led towards misery. I assure all that our fight against such tyranny will continue until we emerge victorious. Joy Bangla.”

Banerjee, who is going to Delhi to attend the Niti Aayog meeting on May 27, will press for the dues of the state. Over Rs 1,15,000 crore is due from the Centre in connection with various schemes of Bengal that includes the 100 days work, rural housing and rural roads.

“I will participate (in the meeting). There is no other platform to highlight the issues of the state even if I am allowed to speak only at the end,” she had said on Monday at Nabanna. Banerjee further claimed that the erstwhile Planning Commission gave states a platform to speak and resolve issues but now the Centre “decides the agenda” to discuss at Niti Aayog meetings.

“The name of West Bengal is last on the list when it comes to speaking at the meeting. I am allowed to speak only after sunset but I will surely claim the dues for the state,” she had maintained.