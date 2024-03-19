‘Will ensure Sem-I students get class XI books before session starts’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the students of first semester get their books before commencement of classes for Class XI.



The Council recently held a meeting with the publishers and gave them necessary directions in this regard. On Thursday, the Council officially announced and uploaded the revised and bifurcated syllabus under semester system and uploaded syllabuses for all 62 subjects (excluding 13 vocational subjects) on its website.

The Council has set an April 22 deadline for the publishers to come up with books required for the first semester. “The semester system is starting from this year. We have stipulated a date for the publishers to come up with requisite books of the first semester. The publishers will then get additional time for bringing out books of the next semesters,” Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE said.

The Council has informed the publishers of the design, the paper quality and detailed guidelines which should be adhered to by the publishers while bringing out the books. There will be two model question papers at the end of books for all subjects. The total number of pages for each subject has also been specified by the Council to the publishers.

Swapan Mondal, general secretary of Bangiya Shikshak Shiksha Karmi Samiti, said that the Council should have started the process of publication of books earlier as the decision of shifting to the semester system was taken earlier. It was on February 29 when the state government gave the nod to the Council to introduce a semester system.