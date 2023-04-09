Will ensure hassle-free conduct of Duare Sarkar, says veteran leader after Mamata dials him

north dinajpur: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s phone call after four long years has made Abdul Karim Choudhury, veteran politician from Islampur, happy.



Immediately after the call, Choudhury announced: “Ensuring that Duare Sarkar camps are hassle-free and a grand success in Islampur, is my topmost priority henceforth.”

On the political front the statement of the MLA of Islampur has invigorated the local TMC supporters also. Differences between party leaders of North Dinajpur had resulted in MLA Choudhury blowing hot and cold in the past one month. His active participation in the Duare Sarkar camps was also missing.

However, the call from Party Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday night instantly broke the ice and put things back on track.

The recent developments have provided extra energies to the booth-level Tmc workers and leaders too.

Unwilling to disclose his name, a booth committee member of Islampur block said: “Since booth-level Duare Sarkar has started, and ‘Didi’ called and asked Karim Saheb for his cooperation, the situation is changing rapidly.”

District TMC leaders believe that the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has served the purpose of reuniting the supporters of the subdivision against any provocation from the opposition parties as well as iron out infighting before the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Sabina Yasmin, Minister of State, North Bengal Development Department and observer of TMC party in North Dinajpur also expressed her happiness. “Booth-level Duare Sarkar has had an overwhelming response. It is being whole heartedly supported by all,”

she added.