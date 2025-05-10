‘Will ensure adequate security measures in place at Assembly’

Kolkata: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, security has been significantly tightened across various regions of Bengal. Authorities are also considering heightened security measures in and around the state Assembly.

The leaves of the employees of the Assembly have been cancelled. Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay, however, said there is nothing to panic about.

“Don’t panic unnecessarily. The impact of the retaliation would not perhaps reach this part of the country. We will do everything to ensure that adequate security measures are in place. All possible steps are being taken,” Bandopadhyay said.

Security was heightened along Bengal’s coastal belt, particularly in the South 24-Parganas district. The move comes amid fears of possible infiltration attempts or maritime threats along the Bay of Bengal. Surveillance was also stepped up in sensitive Coastal Zones.

Beginning Thursday evening, coastal surveillance operations were ramped up, with security agencies placed on high alert across key locations along the Bay of Bengal. On Friday morning, police in the South 24-Parganas district reinforced their presence in coastal blocks such as Gangasagar, Namkhana, Patharpratima, Canning, Gosaba, and Basanti.

The Sundarbans Police District also deployed additional speedboats for patrolling estuaries, creeks, and remote riverine zones that are often used by infiltrators or smugglers.