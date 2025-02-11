‘Will deploy Central forces for demolition if police fails’

Kolkata: Restraining the occupants of the unauthorised structure from interfering with the work of demolition in any manner, the Calcutta High Court on Monday said if the illegal construction at Narkeldanga is not pulled down by March 10, the court will be constrained to deploy central forces to aid Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in the demolition work.

Two reports were submitted at the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on Monday. After perusing the report filed by the executive engineer (civil) of the Building department of KMC, the court observed that of the five-storied unauthorised construction, only the stair head room and a part of the roof slab over the 5th floor has been demolished. Demolition work was not possible smoothly due to interference of the occupants of the unauthorised construction. The report of the officer in-charge, Narkeldanga Police Station, mentioned that the police affixed notice of vacating and demolition on the outer walls of the unauthorised construction to make the occupants aware of the date of demolition. The demolition work was done in seven days.

However, the court observed that the unauthorised construction is standing till date. “The Corporation has found the structure to be unauthorised. It is the responsibility of the police to ensure that no interference is caused at the time of execution of the work of demolition,” the court said. Adjourning the contempt application till March 10, 2025, the court said: “In the event the unauthorised construction is not pulled down by the said date, then the Court will be constrained to deploy Central forces for the purpose of execution of the demolition work.” The occupants of the unauthorised structure were restrained from interfering with the work of demolition in any manner whatsoever. Earlier, the court had directed that the demolition shall go on day to day basis till the entire unauthorised construction both in the inner and outer side are completely demolished.

The police were asked to aid the KMC and ensure removal of the occupants from the unauthorised construction.