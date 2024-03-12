‘Will dedicate myself to dev of Agri sector’

Jalpaiguri: TMC candidate for Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Constituency, Prof Nirmal Chandra Roy, expressed his commitment to the party and the people during the election campaign on Tuesday. He stated: “The party has faith in me and I have faith in the people. If I win, I will dedicate myself to the development of the agriculture sector and the well-being of the tea plantation workers.”



The TMC candidate further stated: “Jalpaiguri is an agricultural and tea belt area with numerous opportunities for growth. All that is required is a proactive approach. Therefore, if I win, my top priorities will include the welfare of tea plantation workers, farmers and overall area development. Having served as the MLA of Dhupguri, I have established a strong connection with the local residents. However, given the vast scope of the Lok Sabha constituency, the campaign will be organised systematically. We will focus on region-specific promotions, with the final decisions to be made by the district president and other party leaders. Additionally, I plan to visit tea shops, densely populated areas with party workers, and conduct thorough campaigns.” Arriving in Dhupguri from Kolkata, Roy sought blessings from his mother at his village home in Daukimari. After visiting the Jalpesh Temple, he campaigned in the area, engaging with locals and attending the fairgrounds. Roy plans extensive campaigns, including visits to tea shops and populated areas with party workers.