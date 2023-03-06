Will continue stir till tea workers’ demands are met: INTTUC

alipurduar: The Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) protesting over issues like irregularities in Provident Funds and Gratuity along with no development for tea garden workers by the Union government despite having announced a Rs 1000 crore fund for tea workers development in the Union Budget of 2022 have threatened to continue the agitation till their demands are not met, in the third phase of the agitation.



Monday was the last day of the second phase. Protests were held at the residences of MLA Bishal Lama in Kalchini, Kumargram MLA, Manoj Kumar Oraon, Falakata MLA, Dipak Barman and at the residence of Madarihat MLA Manoj

Tigga demanding regularisation of PF, revising the retirement age of tea garden workers from 58 years to 60 years, resumption of scholarship of children of the tea garden workers and allocating the fund of Rs 1000 crore that had been announced in the Union Budget 2022 for tea garden workers.Birendra Oraon,

Central president of the Trinamool labourers’ Union, said: “Till the demands of the workers are not met, the demonstration will continue in third phase.

The first phase of protest continued from January 27 to

February 5.”