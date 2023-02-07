Will break BJP’s ‘Chakravyuha’ in Tripura, says Abhishek

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary challenged the BJP-led government in Tripura saying that he would go to every nook and corner and break the ‘Chakravyuha’ (labyrinth) of BJP. He was addressing an election rally in Tripura on Tuesday.



He told his party workers that he would be available at the time of their need.

“Whenever you call me, I will come here and visit every locality and ward. I will enter every nook and corner of the state with our party flag and with the blessing of the party Supremo will break BJP’s ‘Chakravyuha’, he said.

Abhishek added: “Trinamool is the only party fighting against the BJP. You have seen their humiliating defeat in Bengal during the 2021 Assembly elections. So many political parties are here in Tripura but after August 2021, Trinamool has worked actively to strengthen our movement here. BJP was compelled to bow down in front of Trinamool and changed their Chief Minister in Tripura,” Banerjee remarked.

“I had said clearly in November 2021 that if you (Biplab Deb) are stubborn, I am even more determined. You are not Biplab Deb but ‘Big Flop Deb’. Within three months of this statement, BJP was compelled to change the Chief Minister in Tripura. They (BJP) gave validation to people’s demands,” Banerjee stated.

He added: “I want to ask you to vote for Trinamool Congress irrespective of the candidate because if you cast your vote for us, you will cast your vote directly for Mamata Banerjee and strengthen our party. And if you want development, peace, law and order in Tripura, TMC is the only alternative.

If Bengal can do it, then why can’t Tripura? If through Duare Sarkar, we can provide our services to our people at their doorsteps, why should Tripura remain deprived of these facilities? If Bengal can have Kanyashree and Rupashree, why should we not have them in Tripura? If Bengal has Lakshmir Bhandar, why can Tripura not have the same thing?” asked Banerjee.

He further stated: “From education and industries to 100 Days work and various welfare schemes, we have to pledge that from March onwards we will not have ‘Duare Gunda’ but ‘Duare Sarkar’ here.