Will be on roads from 6 am on poll days, says Governor

Kolkata: Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose said that he will be hitting the road right from day one of the Lok Sabha elections and do his best to put an end to violence and corruption during the polls.



“I will be hitting the road right from day one of the polls. I will work to the best of my ability to see the end of violence and corruption during elections. I will be on the road from 6 am. Raj Bhavan will be mobile in the real sense of the term and political holi with human blood will not be allowed in Bengal during the polls,” Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose said.

In a word of advice to the IAS and IPS officers, the Governor asked them to reach out to the people and interact with them.

“Only if you interact with the people, will you be able to know the problem of the state. Sitting inside the office and pushing files is not the way. The democratic way is to go to the people and understand from them because they are the masters. IAS/ IPS officer is a civil servant, he should be civil, he should be a servant. People are the masters and not the officers,” the Governor said.

Governor Bose visited a school in Howrah on Saturday.

While coming out of the school, the Governor said: “I want to discover Bengal. The best way is to go to the school and mingle with the students. That’s what I did. I am very motivated and excited to talk to the students. The students of this Bengal are the best in the whole world.’’

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh criticised the Governor and advised him to read ‘Pagla Dashu’ of Sukumar Ray.

“He (the Governor) has no role to play by taking to the road on the day of elections. He should keep an eye so that the Central forces do not act like BJP cadres during the elections,” Kunal Ghosh said.