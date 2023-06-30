Will be able to start counselling anytime after July 11: WBJEE Board

Kolkata: Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Association of Professional Academic Institution (APAI) pre-counselling fair, the WBJEEB chairman Malayendu Saha on Friday said that the Board is prepared and can start the counselling five days after the seat matrix is given to them by the Technical Education and Higher Education.



He also said that the JEE-Advanced second round ends on July 11. In the first two rounds, a majority of the WBJEE candidates go for JEE-advanced and hence conducting e-counselling before them leads to vacancies in institutes. He feels that after July 11, they will be able to start the counselling anytime. “This will be best for institutes, where a vacancy is created after students leave post-admission, this sort of gap will not take place,” Saha said.

Around 60 colleges and six universities participated in the pre-counselling fair with a total number of 40 stalls at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

The inaugural event was attended by Mayor Firhad Hakim, state Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education chairperson Purnendu Basu and APAI President Taranjit Singh, amongst others.

APAI General Secretary Satyam Roychowdhury, who could not be present at the inaugural event, sent his message stating that the pre-counselling fair aims at providing exceptional education opportunities for aspiring students in the state.

The e-counselling process takes place in three rounds: Allotment, Upgradation and Mop-Up round.

In the Mop-Up round, earlier only registered candidates were able to participate but this time the Board is giving an opportunity to candidates who have not registered. They will be able to apply afresh.

These freshly registered candidates will also be able to see their mock allotment. Thereafter, they will be able to lock their choice.