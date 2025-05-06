Will back Centre on national security, says Mamata

Kolkata: Reiterating her party’s stance on national security, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the TMC stands firmly with the Centre on issues of internal and external security, in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

“We have a clear stand — on matters of internal and external security, our party supports the Union government. There will be no divide and rule here,” Banerjee said at the Dumurjala helipad in Howrah, before departing for Murshidabad by chopper.

In the all party meeting convened by the Centre following the Pahelgam terror attack, Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay too had said that in matters related to national security, the TMC would always support the Centre.

In the state Cabinet meeting held on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 persons, including three from Bengal were killed, Banerjee had told her Cabinet colleagues that the matter is extremely sensitive and advised them to desist from making any passing comments on the matter.

A few days ago, Banerjee had expressed concern over the Pahalgam terror attack, saying: “I am still wondering how they (the terrorists) took so much time; they first selected the people and then gunned them down. From what we are hearing or seeing, Army jawans were posted there, as it is a border area and extremely sensitive. Anyway, I will not speak on this anymore.”

Referring to the detention of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw who was held captive by Pak rangers on April 23 while on duty at Ferozepur border, Banerjee committed to stand by his family and demanded that the Centre should take steps for Purnam’s safe return.

“It is extremely sad that Shawji is still missing. Our MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay is in regular touch with his family. Purnam Shaw must be returned safely,” Banerjee said.

Rajani Shaw, wife of Purnam who recently visited Pathankot has been assured of her husband’s safe return by the BSF top brass, however, there is no concrete information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about his whereabouts.