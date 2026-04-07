‘Will avenge Pak’s threat when INDIA bloc comes to power in Centre’

Siliguri: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Tuesday, condemned PM Modi’s silence on Pakistan’s threat to Kolkata, stating that the day the INDIA bloc-led government comes to power in Delhi, Pakistan’s threat to Kolkata



will be avenged.

“Two days back, Pakistan minister Khwaja Asif threatened to attack Kolkata. PM Narendra Modi is silent, Union Home minister Amit Shah is silent, and so is the Defence Minister. I have written Khwaja Asif’s name on a piece of paper. The day Mamata Banerjee and an INDIA bloc-led government come to power at the Centre in Delhi, we will go to his house and teach him a lesson — Ghar mein ghus ke maarenge,” he said.

Banerjee added: “He is sitting in Pakistan and threatening to attack Kolkata while Modi is busy campaigning in Cooch Behar and saying ‘remove TMC’.” He further alleged, “Modi is the only leader who is using the Army, forces and central agencies against his political opponents, while other countries use forces to fight enemies outside. The PM and HM don’t have the spine.” Continuing his attack, he said: “Modi and Amit Shah brand us Bangladeshis and Pakistanis, and when someone threatens to attack Kolkata, he sits like a mute spectator. Is this your 56-inch chest? When we promise, we deliver.”

On SIR issue, Banerjee stated: “Every night after my campaign, I check the names deleted due to SIR. Nobody’s name will be deleted — you only need to strengthen Mamata Banerjee’s hand.”

He also alleged attempts to incite unrest in Murshidabad, claiming” “Some people are trying to create unrest by taking money from the BJP.”

Banerjee added: “No other minority leader has stood beside you except TMC, when you were in need. CPI(M) is the past. Voting for Congress is the same as voting for BJP.” Banerjee on Monday addressed two election campaign meetings in Berhampur and in Siliguri. He also held a roadshow in Malda.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the Tarapada Adarsha Vidalaya ground in SIliguri, on Monday evening, Banerjee said: “They speak of giving a ‘double-engine’ government to the people. No one understands the reality of a ‘double-engine’ government better than Siliguri. Here, both the MP and the MLA are from BJP, yet both don’t stay here. What have they done for Siliguri? This place deserves someone who is accessible 24X7, 365 days...” Banerjee claimed that BJP was politically bankrupt. “We indulge in religion at home and in temples. What is the use of a party that has to ask for votes, showcasing Ramnavami processions? They have no other issues.”