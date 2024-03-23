Will always be available to serve the people: Sayooni

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, Saayoni Ghosh started her day’s campaign in Jadavpur on Saturday by offering Puja at a Shiv Temple for the well-being of everyone. At the very outset of her campaign, she made it clear that she would remain by the side of the people of Jadavpur.



She said that former MPs from the same constituency — Kabir Suman, Sugata Bose and Mimi Chakraborty may not have been available always for the people of Jadavpur but she will be more accessible.

She also stated that people of Jadavpur have full faith in her. She added that she has been in politics for the past three years and she will receive votes from the people of Jadavpur because of the developments carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal.

Saayoni continued that the people of Bengal are fighting against the “divisive” BJP and “Modi guarantee” does not work in Bengal. She started her day’s campaign at the Bata Tala area under Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality’s ward number 30 amidst much fanfare.

A colourful rally was taken out in the morning with hundreds of people standing on both sides of the road, waving hands at the Trinamool Congress’ youth leader.

After losing in the 2021 Assembly polls, Saayoni was made president of Trinamool Congress’s youth wing, taking over from Abhishek Banerjee.

In Jadavpur, she is pitted against BJP’s Anirban Ganguly. TMC fielded 31-year-old Saayoni from the prestigious Jadavpur Parliamentary seat from where party supremo Mamata Banerjee made her Parliamentary debut after defeating Left veteran Somnath Chatterjee.

Saayoni has been able to convince her party within a short span of time with her performance and hence she was her party’s choice for Jadavpur.

Interestingly, both Saayoni Ghosh and Anirban Ganguly contested the 2021 Assembly polls from Asansol Dakshin and Bolpur respectively. Both of them lost. However, the two will be locking horns from Jadavpur this time after their respective parties reaffirmed their faith in them.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC candidate Mimi Chakraborty won from Jadavpur with 6,88,472 votes while BJP’s Anupam Hazra came second with 3,93,233 votes. CPI(M) candidate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya managed to get 3,02,264 votes. Chakraborty secured 47.91 per cent of the total vote share while Hazra secured 27.37 per cent of the total vote share and Bhattacharya 21.04 per cent.