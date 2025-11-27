Will abide by Constitution, not BJP’s guidelines: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the occasion of Constitution Day, slammed the BJP-led Centre for attacking democracy and religion, raising questions on citizenship and voting rights. She also pledged to “protect democracy”, reaffirming her commitment to the core democratic values enshrined in the Constitution.

“When democracy and religion are being attacked, and questions are being raised on citizenship and voting rights, we must ask ourselves: do we have to give proof of our citizenship so many years after Independence?” Banerjee asked after offering tributes to a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on Red Road on the occasion of Constitution Day.

She further stated: “Our Constitution is the backbone of our nation that masterfully weaves together the immense diversity of our cultures, languages, and communities into a federal structure. On this sacred day, we reaffirm our commitment to the core democratic values enshrined in our Constitution and commit to vigilantly safeguard the sacred principles.”

The Chief Minister also called for a sustained struggle against “endangered” democracy and asserted that she will abide by the Constitution and not the “BJP’s guidelines”. She attacked the BJP government at the Centre for “rushing” the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the country. She also made an assertion that the BJP government at the Centre may fall even before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee again alleged that federalism is being bulldozed and democracy is at stake. In a post on X earlier in the day, she said: “Now, when democracy is at stake, when secularism is in an endangered situation, when federalism is being bulldozed, at this critical time, we must protect the valuable guidance that our Constitution provides.”

On the SIR issue, she again took a dig at the Centre saying: “We did not get freedom because of the mercy of those in power today (BJP), we got it because of the freedom fighters. About 90 per cent were Bengalis who fought for freedom, while Punjab also made one of the biggest contributions. It was Bengal that brought the Renaissance and revolution to India.

“We are saddened to see democratic rights being taken away and division happening everywhere on religious grounds. People are being tortured, irrespective of Tapasili, Dalit, Adivasi, minority or the Hindu voters,” Banerjee pointed out.

Banerjee also expressed concern over reports that MPs were allegedly being restricted from saying ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ inside Parliament, asking whether such measures were aimed at undermining the state’s identity.

“I saw this in the media that we cannot say Jai Hind and Vande Mataram in Parliament, although I do not know whether this is true, and I will ask the MP. Are they trying to destroy Bengal’s identity? We are a part of India and we are proud to say that Bengal has always fought for democracy, secularism, and unity in diversity,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee on Wednesday paid tribute to the visionary framers of our Constitution, especially Dr B R Ambedkar, its principal architect. “I pay my tributes particularly also to the members of the Constituent Assembly from Bengal, who played a crucial role in shaping the Constitution,” she maintained.